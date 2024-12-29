Chris Jericho Names Former WWE Champion As Favorite Wrestler Turned Actor
Chris Jericho says that former WWE star, Dave Bautista (Batista), is his current favorite wrestler turned actor.
During an interview with The Maggie and Perloff Show, Jericho discussed wrestler success in Hollywood and named Buatista as his current favorite over other popular picks like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.
"Right now, there are a lot of guys making some pretty big films and movies between Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, but I think Dave Bautista has done a great job of picking a variety and diverse collection of roles," Jericho said. "I would say Dave is probably my favorite out of all of them."- Chris Jericho (h/t Fightful)
Bautista's most famous role in Hollywood is that of Drax in Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy franchise. He's also been in Dune, Glass Onion, Knock at the Cabin, and the James Bond film, Spectre. His upcoming projects include Beowulf and Trap House.
Bautista is a multiple time WWE World Champion and former member of Evolution along with Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton. His last match for WWE was at WrestleMania 35. In that match, Bautista lost to his former Evolution partner and now WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Worlds End 2024 Results: Jon Moxley Retains In A Ho-Hum Main Event; Kenny Omega Returns
Adam Copeland Said He Had To Put Community Before Wrestling Prior To AEW Return
The 10 Best Women's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked