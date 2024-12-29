Kris Statlander Gives A Simple Reason Why Her Matches With Mercedes Mone In AEW Are So Good
Kris Statlander says her ability to play to her strengths while working with Mercedes Mone is why their chemistry and match at AEW Full Gear last month was so good.
In an interview with Comicbook, Statlander spoke on what it's like working with Mone, and the significance of their match at Full Gear.
“I mean, I think we kind of really played to each other’s strengths in a way, and it’s hard to always find someone that you can wrestle that will do that and will compliment that for you," Statlander said. "And I think that’s kind of what made the match so special. That we really showcased who we are against each other. There’s a lot of really great things about that match and I’m so honored to have been the one to put on that performance. But yeah, I think it’s as simple as that.”
Statlander lost her match to Mone at Full Gear. She also lost to Mone at the AEW Worlds End PPV event this weekend. In both instances, the TBS Championship was on the line and successfully defended by Mone.
Statlander is a former TBS Champion and has been a fixture. of the women's division in AEW since it's inception.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Worlds End 2024 Results: Jon Moxley Retains In A Ho-Hum Main Event; Kenny Omega Returns
Adam Copeland Said He Had To Put Community Before Wrestling Prior To AEW Return
The 10 Best Women's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked