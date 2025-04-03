SPOILERS For Saturday's Taped Episode Of AEW Collision (4/5/24)
The world can rejoice as Mini Mercedes is back in action!
She is all aboard The Moné Wrath Train as former foes Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron teamed together Thursday night during the AEW Collision taping. They took on rivals Athena & Julia Hart in front of the crowd in Peoria, Illinois after Dynamite had gone off the air.
All four of these ladies are on one side of the bracket in the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but first they had to see which strange bedfellow combination could co-exist long enough to pick up a victory together.
It was a night for tag team bouts as the Don Callis Family, Top Flight and CRU were all competing on the show. Cash Wheeler tried to pick up some momentum for Rated-FTR ahead of Dynasty this Sunday and Max Caster issued another open challenge.
The following SPOILERS are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope.
Match Results for 4/6/25 episode of AEW Collision:
- Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii after Fletcher hit two Protodrivers on Ishii.
- Mark Briscoe answered Max Caster's Open Challenge and made quick work of the Best Wrestler Alive.
- PAC got the win over Cash Wheeler, but Rated-FTR had a moment of unity ahead of their AEW Trios Championship Match at Dynasty.
- Top Flight beat CRU after Dante Martin scored a crucifix pin on Action Andretti.
- Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Dralistico with a spinning heel kick. Ricochet hit the ring after the match and dropped Bailey with a kick below the belt.
- Julia Hart & Athena knocked off Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron. Mercedes appeared to have a chance to save Cameron from Hart's Octopus Hold, but allowed her to tap out.