AEW Reveals Brackets For The Men's And Women's 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournaments
The brackets for the 2025 men's and women's Owen Hart Cup Tournaments have officially been revealed by AEW.
The announce team revealed the brackets during AEW Dynamite this week and the men's tournament includes big name stars like Will Ospreay, Adam Page, Konosuke Takeshita, and others. It also features a special wild card surprise entrant.
In the first round of the tournament, Will Ospreay will face Kevin Knight, Brody King will collide with Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher will square off against Mark Briscoe, and Adam Page will wrestle the wild card entrant in the tournament.
Potential second round action could feature in-ring classics like Takeshita vs. Ospreay and Page vs. Fletcher. The winner of this year's tournament will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at this year's All In PPV event in July.
MORE: Will Ospreay Wants To Sell 40,000 Tickets For AEW All In: Texas
In the women's division, Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart, Billie Starkz vs. Jaime Hayter, Athena vs. Harley Cameron, and Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa make up the first round. In the second round, fans may see Athena vs. Mone for the first time in years.
Last year, Bryan Danielson was the tournament winner and challenged Swerve Strickland for the world title. Danielson was victorious in that match, but lost the title to Jon Moxley soon after. The winner of the women's tournament will also challenge for the world title at All In.
The Owen Hart Cup Tourrnament has become a signature event in AEW since it debuted in 2022. Other former winners of the tournament include Adam Cole, Britt Baker, Willow Nightingale, Mariah May, and Ricky Starks.
