Sting Reveals He's Signed A Multi-Year Deal With AEW, But Not To Wrestle
Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, has revealed he's signed a multi-year deal with AEW, akin to a legends deal.
In an interview with Kayfabe Friends while attending the 58th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion, Sting discussed his deal and what he plans to do in retirement.
I signed a multi-year deal with AEW, obviously not to wrestle anymore, but it’s like a licensing deal, a legends deal if you want to call it that. So I’ll do appearances with them on and off, depending on what they want and all. I’ve done real estate, I did real estate before I ever was a pro wrestler, so I’ve always loved real estate.
A lot of people say, ‘Oh, are you a real estate agent?’ No, I’m not an agent. I’m an investor. I was flipping houses before before flipping houses was a term. So I made money in real estate before wrestling, so I’m doing that again, and I love it.”
The Icon was also also asked if he'll miss the roar of the crowds and the energy.
Anyone who would say they would not miss that is a liar. So, of course I'll miss that, but I'm never going to come back to wrestle again. I know that.
Sting last appeared in the ring (post retirement) at AEW All In back in August, where he saved Darby Allin from being set on fire.
