AEW And NJPW To Take Steps To Protect Featured Forbidden Door Talent
AEW and NJPW will reportedly begin to take special steps to ensure that talent they feature on the Forbidden Door PPV events won't immediately depart to the WWE.
Fightful Select is reporting that the situation with Stephanie Vaquer this year coming out of Forbidden Door led both companies to find ways to protect investments in special talent that work the show.
Vaquer wrestled Mercedes Mone for the TBS and NJPW Strong Women's Championship this year at Forbidden Door. After the match, which was heralded as one of the best on the show, Vaquer was signed to the WWE.
Vaquer made her televised NXT debut in WWE this week. She defeated Wren Sinclair in a singles match. Last week on NXT, Vaquer appeared to even the odds for Guilia against Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. At the upcoming Halloween Havoc PLE, Vaquer and Guilia will team together to face Perez and Jade in a tag team match.
Forbidden Door has been a specialty crossover PPV event for AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling since 2022. On the show, talents from AEW and talents from NJPW collide in various dream matches.
Notable matches that have taken place on the show are Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley, Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, and more. In 2025, Forbidden Door will take place for the first time in London.
