After months of speculation, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their AEW debut as Kofi and Austin Creed, The New Level at All In: London.

Inside Wembley Stadium, the duo teamed with Swerve Strickland to win the Trios Roulette Royale and capture the AEW World Trios Championship. Ever since then, Swerve and The New Level have become one of the hottest acts in all of wrestling, taking the trios division to new heights with their energetic personalities and stunning in-ring chemistry.

Strickland explained that the trios' entrance attire at the recent AEW All Out pay-per-view showcased what this partnership is in a nutshell.

"It's all the three Flashes, but there were three different timeline Flashes with Wally West, Barry Allen and then Reverse Flash is me. it's a different timeline. It feels like our timelines from different eras of wrestling just merged into one to create The New Level and Swerve combined together because nobody ever thought that would be possible," Swerve told The Takedown on SI.

This entrance gear choice was poignant because Strickland believes that he and New Level have brought their own timelines together to become one.

"You would have to jump timelines to even see this, so in this timeline, you are seeing it type of feel," Strickland explained.

"So those guys have been adaptable, keeping the genuine feel of who they've always been for the past 10 years. It's not a novelty, it's just truly a generational, not even act, but just performers, generational performers. individually and together."

The AEW World Trios Champions @SwerveConfident, @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi are just getting started!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qsQN5ybc4F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2026

The former AEW World Champion believes that this partnership with Kofi and Creed is the culmination of all their individual hard work coming together to create something unique and different under the All Elite Wrestling banner.

"So having them combined with everything I've been doing here in AEW is just like marvelous to look at," Swerve stated. "I was recently saying that, 'man, it's like everything ya'll been doing the past 10, 15 years, ya'll been building and creating a legacy and then like breaking records, making history, doing all these things in WWE."

"Here's what we've been doing on the indies for the last 10, 15 years, building, shaping it, creating, creating new stars, creating new styles, new psychologies, new different things, new structures to matches and different ways of thinking and all these creative characters.' Now this is what we have, now we're taking those things and just combining them and everybody altogether is having a blast working with them."

Swerve & New Level steal the show against Hangman Page & Brodido at AEW All Out 2026

Swerve & New Level vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido | All Elite Wrestling

After three successful defenses on AEW television against the likes of The Rascalz, The Conglomeration and The Demand, Swerve Strickland and The New Level faced their toughest test at All Out 2026.

In Chicago, Swerve, Kofi and Creed defended the AEW World Trios Titles against "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido in what was a show-stealing bout on a stacked card on Saturday, September 26.

Showcasing all different styles and highlighted by the blood feud between Swerve and "Hangman," this turned into a magical bout that captured the imagination of every fan in attendance and watching at home.

"That was the true definition of what All Elite Wrestling is all about. It's taking guys from, six guys from six truly different aspects of wrestling, different spaces, different places," Swerve explained.

Hangman and Swerve have REIGNITED!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/uvzfEYcwsw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2026

The bout brought individuals who have all been on different journeys into the ring to create magic together.

"I'm the only one from Lucha Underground from any of those guys," Strickland said. "Bandido, truly one of the perennial talents to come from Mexico like I will say ever, I will genuinely die on my sword and say ever and he's only getting better and only growing still young. Brody King, like literally came from Ring of Honor and doing all the things like PWG that style of wrestling and stuff like that."

"Hangman Page, one of the pillars of AEW, truly created Elite, the Elite in All Elite Wrestling and New Japan. New Day, New Level now, with all their history, so everybody's coming from different walks of life, but can still manage to create something special in the ring together and in synch, chemistry, hatred feuds, lucha, big man, strong style, all these things and story."

Every element in this match made it into a perfect trios match that may go down as one of the best in AEW history.

"It's everything you could want out of pro wrestling all molded into one and that's what All Elite Wrestling has always been about. That's the lifeblood of what AEW is, that match right there," Swerve proclaimed.

Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page: One of the greatest rivalries in wrestling?

Lee South-All Elite Wrestling

The Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page feud has spanned over the past three years and has been regarded as one of the defining stories of AEW.

Starting in 2023, Strickland simply expressed his desire to take Page's spot in the company, but things went extremely personal with Swerve breaking into his rival's home and the bloody Texas Death Match they had at Full Gear that year.

From there, the two men have battered one another and taken years off of each other's careers, while leaving fans with memories that will last a lifetime, including Page burning down Strickland's childhood home. After seemingly reconciling in a way following AEW All In: Texas 2025, the longstanding issues have bubbled up to the surface again in pursuit of the Trios Titles more recently.

"I hope one day it goes down as one of the greatest in wrestling history," Swerve said. "I want it to be that big and that important and that impactful."

The impact of this rivalry is undeniable and was on full display when they stepped in the ring together at AEW All Out in the Trios Championship match.

"When two guys tag in and the entire arena stands up, like as a wave of people standing up to see what happens next, that's when you know you have something special and that's when you know that doesn't come around very often," Swerve stated.

"There's promotions for the last 20 years to capture that out of two people and who would've thought it would be myself and Hangman Page, but that's the vulnerability that we have with one another, that we wear our hearts on our sleeves and we exploit the emotions from one another."

While he seems to have an uncontrollable rage around his opponent, Swerve knows exactly he and "Hangman" Page get to one another, get this kind of reaction and what has made this rivalry so enduring to the AEW fanbase for all these years.

"We know what makes each other tick, what pisses them off and what pushes it to that boiling level," Strickland said. "We know it and the fans know it too. Now we have to the point that they're anticipating, they're anticipating when the dynamite actually goes off because the fuse has already been lit, so when does it actually blow up?"

"So that's when we can take them on that ride with us no matter where we go: trios, tags, tagging together, singles matches, triple threats, three ways, four ways, it doesn't matter where you place us, battle royals even, it doesn't matter. People are always kind of looking through to see when those two come at each other."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI.