Swerve Strickland Injured At AEW Revolution 2025
Swerve Strickland was injured at the AEW Revolution 2025 PPV event on Sunday night.
In the post-PPV media scrum, Strickland revealed that he suffered a ruptured eardrum during his match with Ricochet. Strickland defeated Ricochet and became the number one contender for the AEW World Championship.
The injury didn't keep Strickland from making his presence felt at the end of the PPV. Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship in the show's main event against Cope and Christian Cage. Moxley choked out Cage after Cage cashed in his title opportunity to make the match a triple threat.
As Moxley walked away from the ring through the audience, Prince Nana confronted him. As security broke the two of them up, Swerve perched on a ledge in the audience and the jumped off to hit Moxley with a double foot stomp.
Moxley and Swerve is next for the AEW World Championship, but an official date for that match has not been announced at this time.
Strickland is a former AEW World Champion. He defeated Samoa Joe at last year's Dynasty PPV event to win the title. He lost the belt to Bryan Danielson at the All In show last year inside Wembley Stadium.
