Swerve Strickland Returns After Samoa Joe Wins AEW World Championship At Full Gear

Samoa Joe is the new AEW Men's World Champion and Swerve Strickland is back. That's how the AEW Full Gear PPV ended on Saturday night in New Jersey.

Strickland appeared in front of the live audience and confronted Joe and The Opps after he beat Adam Page to win the championship. Prince Nana welcomed Strickland to the audience first and then Strickland walked down to the ring to new entrance music.

When Strickland got to the ring, he started to fight all the different members of The Opps dojo as Joe ran away from the ring. Strickland cleared the ring of The Opps and then stood tall with a furious Adam Page as the show ended.

Strickland has been out of action since early August due to a torn meniscus. Strickland last wrestled at the Forbidden Door PPV in what was a losing effort against Kazuchika OKada.

Samoa Joe is the new AEW World Champion

Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

With Strickland back in the fold, it's clear he wants the AEW World Championship and Joe is now the man that holds that crown. Joe bloodied up Page and was bloodied himself in their steel cage encounter at Full Gear.

Both Joe and Page had opportunities to win, but couldn't get the job done because of the ruthlessness of the other. Katsuyori Shibata of Joe's Opps faction tried to interfere, but Eddie Kingston fought him off. Powerhouse Hobbs tried to do the same, but Page was able to halt his involvement.

With the referee down in the ring and the cage door opened, Hook ran in and was seemingly set to help Page. Hook then turned and smashed Page in the face with the world title belt. This gave Joe the chance to hit his Muscle Buster finish for the win. Joe is now a two-time world champion in AEW.

On the AEW Full Gear tailgate pre-show, Hook teamed with Eddie Kingston. The duo defeated The Workhorsemen. Tha team was 3-0 since forming. Their current status is uknown at this time becauseof Hook's new allegiance with Joe and The Opps.

Strickland confronting Joe in his return appearance is fitting. Strickland was the man who ended Joe's previous world title reign. Strickland beat Joe at the AEW Dynasty to win the world championship, his first in AEW. Strickland lost the championship to Bryan Danielson at the second All In: London event inside Wembley Stadium.

Are Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland on a collision course? It would seem that way.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Full Gear 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The Young Bucks Give Their Take On AEW's Most Underrated Star

5 Favorites To Win The 2025 AEW Continental Classic

Kyle Fletcher Reflects On Will Ospreay Helping Make Him A Star In AEW (Exclusive)