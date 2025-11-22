The Young Bucks Give Their Take On AEW's Most Underrated Star

Matt and Nick Jackson have been instrumental in the success of All Elite Wrestling, both on and off-screen, since the promotion's inception. They've played a significant role in attracting many of the talent that the company has acquired over the years, helping to create some of its biggest stars in the process.

While speaking with Adam's Apple after Dynamite, they were asked if there is a name on the roster that they believe is underrated and people need to keep their eye on. Nick offered his take first, mentioning someone they've been teaming with recently.

"Man we teamed up with him last night on TBS, Josh Alexander. He's unbelievable." Nick Jackson

The Don Callis Family and the Young Bucks celebrating after their win last week on Dynamite. | All Elite Wrestling

Matt agreed, also mentioning their opponents from that episode: the team of Top Flight and Scorpio Sky, Sky Flight.

Josh Alexander is a bit newer to the company, officially joining earlier this year in April after a long and successful run with TNA, which saw him become a Triple Crown Champion for the company. Top Flight and Scorpio Sky, on the other hand, are long-time members of AEW — Sky being a member since the start, and Top Flight signing in late 2020.

The Young Bucks current predicament in AEW

Matt and Nick Jackson have been facing a dilemma on television, teaming with Josh Alexander while considering joining the Don Callis Family.

The duo have been heels for quite some time, last being babyfaces back in late 2023. While speaking with Haley Miller for Vice, Matt and Nick brought up their idea of returning in April as faces.

"I pictured the lights being restored and then maybe we had Moxley in a BTE trigger and we BTE trigger him and turn babyface. I’m like, ‘I don’t know if we can squeeze any more out of this heel thing." Matt Jackson, Vice

#AEWFullGear

8pm ET/5pm PT

Saturday 11/22



Million Dollar Trios Match@KennyOmegamanX/@boy_myth_legend/@Luchasaurus vs @Walking_Weapon/@YoungBucks@TheDonCallis arranged the biggest money match in AEW history to try + finally get rid of Omega + Jurassic Express!



SATURDAY 11/22! pic.twitter.com/12v1eazGjP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2025

Matt further states that they are seven months past that, however, and have been able to muster up another half a year run as bad guys, but who knows how much longer that can go.

On Dynamite, the brothers had a chance to hit their former ally Kenny Omega with the BTE Trigger, but they hesitated before Jurassic Express made the save. While they have a trios match set for Full Gear tonight, it remains to be seen whether they turn face or fully commit to the Don Callis Family.

