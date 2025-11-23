AEW Full Gear 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

AEW returns to PPV with its annual Full Gear PPV event on Saturday night, live from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The show is highlighted by both the men's and women's world championship matches, as well as the creation of a new title, the AEW National Championship.

On the men's side of things, Adam Page will defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Samoa Joe for the second PPV event in a row. This time, the match will be contested inside a steel cage.

Page was victorious at WrestleDream against Joe, but Joe turned on him following the match. The two men have been bitter rivals since then and Page has warned Joe of what he's capable inside the cage structure.

Will Page keep his title run alive, or will Joe get the win to become a two-time world champion in AEW? We find out at Full Gear.

The AEW Women's World Championship is also a rematch from an earlier PPV event. Kris Statlander will defend her title against Mercedes Mone. The two women have clashed over the TBS Championship in the past. Mone was victorious and is still TBS Champion.

Statlander overcame the odds and defeated Toni Storm to become the AEW Women's World Champion. Now she has a chance to right old wrongs and finally get a win over Mone. Will Mercedes Mone add to her belt collection? Will Kris Statlander get the Mone win back?

As for the new AEW National Championship, the company will crown its inaugural champion with a Casino Battle Royal at Full Gear. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will start off the match, and many other AEW stars will follow. Surprises are usually to be expected.

AEW Full Gear 2025 will be the battlefield for another fight between Darby Allin and The Death Riders. At WrestleDream, PAC wrecked Allin by tossing him through two burning tables and Allin will look for revenge at Full Gear.

Speaking of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley will be in action at Full Gear. Moxley will take on Kyle O'Reilly, the man who made him tap out inside of Blood and Guts just a couple of weeks ago. Moxley has been ice cold in the ring since losing the AEW World Championship this summer. Can he find momentum with a win?

AEW Full Gear Results

-AEW Full Gear 2025 began with CMLL Trios Championship match. The battle was on as the show went on the air and Okada made his entrance right away to even the odds up. The story was Okada taking his time and he did just that as he walked out to the ring.

-El Sky Team defeated The Don Callis Family to retain the CMLL World Trios Championships. Okada and Konosuke Takeshita weren't on the same page at all during the match and it led to their team losing.

-PAC made his entrance to the ring and a Darby Allin video followed. Allin then made his entrance with a large brown blanket over his head. Once he got to the ring, the match began.

AEW Full Gear Card (Announced):

Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship in a Steel Cage match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for AEW Women's World Championship

Brodido (c) vs. FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (If Briscoe loses, he must join the Don Callis Family)

Casino Gauntlet Match to determine the inaugural AEW National Champion (Bobby Lashley will enter at #1, Shelton Benjamin will enter at #2)

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly in a No Holds Barred Match

Young Bucks & Josh Alexander vs. Jurassic Express & Kenny Omega in a $1,000,000 match

Timeless Lovebombs ("Timeless" Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) vs. Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Skye Blye & Julia Hart) vs. Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir in a 4-way tag team match (The winning team will pick the stipulation for their semifinal match in the women's tag tournament)

Pac vs. Darby Allin

