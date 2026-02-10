Swerve Strickland Throws Support Behind Chris Jericho's Decision

Swerve Strickland has commented on the potential future, or lack thereof, of Chris Jericho in All Elite Wrestling.

Jericho hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the May 9, 2025, episode of Dynamite from Baltimore, Maryland. During the final episode of "TV Time," Jericho verbally berated Big Bill and Bryan Keith before storming out of the arena, getting into a vehicle, and driving off into the distance.

But will this turn out to be Jericho's final appearance for the company?

Swerve Strickland | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Adam's Apple. When asked if he believes we've seen the last of Chris Jericho in AEW, Strickland revealed he recently texted Jericho, congratulating him on whatever his decision is going to be, noting that he'll support the former AEW World Champion no matter what he decides on.

"I actually texted Chris. I congratulated him on whatever his decision is going to be," Swerve Strickland said. "So whatever his decision is going to be, I'm supporting him no matter what."

All eyes are on Chris Jericho's next move

We are quickly approaching almost an entire calendar year since we've last seen Jericho inside of an AEW ring. Despite Tony Khan's praise for Jericho in multiple interviews, there seems to be no true indication of what his next move in professional wrestling will be.

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

It was initially reported that Jericho's contract with AEW was set to expire at the end of last year. With multiple people reporting that they expected to see him back on WWE programming as soon as the January 5 episode of Raw.

Obviously, that didn't happen.

Reports then set their sights on a possible return at last month's Royal Rumble premium live event from Saudi Arabia. Despite Chris Jericho remaining on the official AEW roster page, there was a large section of fans disappointed that he didn't make his return to WWE last month.

If there's one thing you can put stock in over the last several years, it's the official AEW roster page. It is updated frequently, keeping fans informed of who is and isn't currently under contract to the company.

Chris Jericho on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Until Chris Jericho vanishes from the AEW roster page, fans should stop expecting Jericho to suddenly pop up on an episode of Raw or SmackDown. It's not going to happen. It also seems that despite everyone's best guesses, the only person who knows Chris Jericho's next move is Jericho himself.

