Bron Breakker Reportedly Undergoes Surgery Just Weeks Out from WrestleMania 42

There's never a good time to have surgery, but WrestleMania season is an especially tough time of the year to be on the sidelines for a WWE Superstar.

Bron Breakker may not have won the Men's Royal Rumble Match as many had predicted, but he was still expected to be in a prime spot at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. Hopefully that will still be the case following a new report that the former Men's Intercontinental Champion recently went under the knife.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer broke the news Sunday evening, writing that Breakker required the procedure to repair a "serious hernia".

Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman | WWE

While this is obviously not great news, it could be worse for Breakker as far as WrestleMania 42 is concerned. The typical recovery time for hernia surgery is anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks, so even if he comes out on the latter end of that timeline, he should be cleared to compete prior to April.

The belief is that Breakker is slated to face Seth Rollins during WrestleMania weekend, assuming The Visionary is able to recover from his own surgery in time for the show.

Rollins suffered a torn rotator cuff during his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel back in October. He was scheduled to ramp up his rehab this month, and the WWE creative team is reportedly confident that he'll be back in time for WrestleMania.

That confidence was put on full display at the Royal Rumble...

OH MY 👀



.@bronbreakkerwwe is FURIOUS after what happened at the Royal Rumble pic.twitter.com/9D7V6agA2V — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2026

A masked man, who was heavily implied to be Seth Rollins, attacked Bron Breakker as he was making his entrance for the Men's Royal Rumble Match and took him out with a stomp. Breakker soon stumbled his way into the ring, where he was promptly thrown over the top rope by Oba Femi.

Breakker then showed up to WWE Raw then following Monday night absolutely irate over what transpired in Saudi Arabia. He hijacked the Netflix broadcast and destroyed the commentary desk, before he was removed from the building by General Manager Adam Pearce.

It's not clear at this time when Breakker suffered the injury, and WWE has yet to confirm it. We should learn more during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Cleveland. We'll provide an update just as soon as one becomes available.

The Takedown on SI wishes Bron Breakker a speedy recovery.

