Who is the Mysterious 'Wild Card' Team on AEW Dynamite?

All Elite Wrestling looks to have a surprise up its sleeve this week on AEW Dynamite, as a Wild Card team will look to earn a shot at FTR.

Saturday night on AEW Collision, the Young Bucks defeated GOA to advance to a three-way tag team #1 contender's match on Dynamite against The Rascalz and a Wild Card team.

The "Wild Card" concept in AEW has been done plenty of times before. Utilizing it as a surprise factor for a returning talent or a potential debut. But what team could be heading to the ring this Wednesday in Ontario, California?

It could be something simple, like a returning Butcher and the Blade who are both healthy for the same time in several years. Or an even bigger surprise in the form of current MLW World Tag Team Champions Bishop Dyer and Donovan Dijak.

While this seems like a stretch, Dyer wrestled in a dark match for AEW several weeks ago. The companies also seem to be in good standing, as MJF appeared for MLW multiple times last year.

But who are some of the most realistic options? I break them down here and explain why they could be back on your television screens this Wednesday night.

The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed and Jerry Lynn | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

In recent months, there has been a concerted effort to reunite The Acclaimed in All Elite Wrestling. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens haven't had successful singles runs since breaking up as a team, and a reunion in the grand scheme of things makes sense.

Caster has vanished from AEW programming as of late, while Bowens has worked without him in recent weeks, teaming with JetSpeed and competing against Jack Perry.

If it is The Acclaimed, one must ask if enough has been done for the crowds to firmly embrace the duo once again. Perhaps we'll find out on Wednesday.

Private Party

Private Party after capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Queen haven't been seen on AEW programming since dropping the World Tag Team Titles to The Hurt Syndicate over a year ago. Much has been made about their status with the company.

At some point last year, it was reported that WWE was interested in the tag team and that their contracts would be expiring soon. Those expirations have yet to come to pass as both men remain on AEW's official roster page.

It's been said that The Hurt Syndicate are big supporters of Private Party and encouraged them to bulk up and get bigger during their time away from TV. Do they finally return on Dynamite this Wednesday night?

The Bang Bang Gang (Jay White and Juice Robinson)

Jay White | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The Bang Bang gang has been snakebitten with injuries since the faction formed in AEW several years ago. Jay White hasn't competed since last March, when he suffered a hand injury on Collision in a match against Kevin Knight.

White would take that opportunity to have surgery and take care of multiple injuries. While he has teased his potential return in recent months, nothing has come from it. However, he would make a surprise appearance at this year's Wrestle Kingdom to pay tribute to the retiring Hiroshi Tanahashi.

We also haven't seen Juice Robinson since Worlds End, when he and Austin Gunn lost to FTR. It was reported that Robinson sustained an injury in this match, but the specifics are currently unknown. Perhaps the injuries were minor, and AEW is looking to make a splash by bringing both men back together.

The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

The Hurt Syndicate dropped the AEW World Tag Team Titles back at Forbidden Door and never looked to get a rematch for the titles. Months later, Bobby Lashley was sidelined with an injury at Full Gear and hasn't been seen since.

This has dramatically scaled back appearances of Shelton Benjamin and MVP on AEW programming. Benjamin's last match came early in January, losing an Eliminator match to Jon Moxley.

Depending on Lashley's status, I could see any combination of these three men looking to make a run at the titles once again.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

Christian Cage & Adam Copeland | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

This one might be the most obvious choice. We haven't seen Adam Copeland and Christian Cage since they defeated FTR at AEW All Out last year. The duo and Copeland's wife, the former Beth Phoenix, were attacked following the match to write Copeland off television as he had movie and television commitments to handle.

At the time, Cage was scheduled to continue his rivalry with Nick Wayne, but due to his injury, which has kept him sidelined longer than the company expected, Cage has been sitting at home waiting for his tag partner to return.

It's been several months since we've seen either man, and now that FTR has the gold, it seems like the perfect opportunity to have this legendary tag team return looking for revenge.

