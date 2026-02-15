The IInspiration Make Surprise AEW Debut During House Show Event

The IInspiration are back in business and they are All Elite.

Former WWE and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay made their AEW debut overnight during a House Rules event in Brisbane, Australia.

According to fans in attendance, the pair faced off against Frankie B and Aysha — who also appeared as an extra during the match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Andrade El Idolo at AEW Grand Slam Australia — after they cut an in-ring promo and announced their official arrival in the company.

"This is Cassie, and this is Jessie, and we are officially All Elite!" The pair said emphatically as they broke out into a happy dance in the center of the ring.

What are The IInspiration doing in AEW?!#AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/zKTGFvE7LY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026

The IInspiration said they were on a mission to find the best women's tag teams in the world, so they could beat them and "send them packing."

Professional wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp said during the Fightful Grand Slam Australia post show Saturday night that there were many people who were surprised that Cassie and Jessie did not appear in Sydney during Grand Slam Australia, especially since both women are from the area. They were held off as a surprise for the folks in Brisbane instead.

While The IInspiration were MIIA (see what I did there?), Perth, Australia native Lena Kross did make her official debut for AEW Saturday night on TNT and HBO Max.

AEW President Tony Khan is adding to the depth of his Women's Tag Team Division

Penelope Ford, Lena Kross and Megan Bayne | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

After Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron successfully defended their AEW Women's Tag Team Championship against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Kross attacked Cameron from behind, which allowed Bayne to cut Willow down with a spear.

With Kross now aligned with Megabad, they have become an even bigger threat to the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, known as the Brawling Birds, are set to wrestle their first televised match together this Wednesday night on Dynamite, and now The IInspiration are also joining the party.

Cassie and Jessie's arrival in AEW came one month to the day after they departed TNA Wrestling. They signed a short-term deal last summer to end their three-year hiatus from the business, and went on to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship for the second time in their career. They dropped the titles to the Elegance Brand during their final appearance on January 15.

The IInspiration are a wildly entertaining pair, who also bring over a decade of experience together as a tag team to this budding division in AEW.

