Top Tag Team Reportedly Heading to AEW

TNA launched a brand new era of their promotion last month when they debuted their flagship television show, Impact, on AMC. Prior to that, the show was available on AXS TV. The move to AMC significantly increases the potential fans TNA can reach on a regular basis.

On the AMC premiere of TNA Impact, there were multiple championship matches. In the main event, Mike Santana defeated Frankie Kazarian to regain the TNA World Championship. The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship also changed hands on the show.

Heading into the premiere, The IInspiration held the championships, but they lost the titles that night to The Elegance Brand. Soon after, reports indicated that The IInspiration, comprised of Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, were leaving TNA.

Now, we know why.

A new tag team is reportedly headed to AEW

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that The IInspiration is heading to AEW. Their arrival in the company would be a welcome addition to the newly created AEW women's tag team division.

Babes of Wrath | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW introduced women's tag team championships at the end of 2025. A month-long tournament was held to crown the first champions, and the winner of that tournament was Babes of Wrath. Since winning the titles, Babes of Wrath have had multiple title defenses, including against Sisters of Sin, the team of Mercedes Mone and Athena, and others.

Currently, Babes of Wrath are scheduled to have a championship match against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Ford and Bayne were able to defeat Babes of Wrath on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in a Women's Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match. Because of that win, they earned a real shot at the championships.

Adding The IInspiration to AEW would immediately create new challengers for whoever holds the titles. McKay and Lee held the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships on two different occasions.

McKay and Lee were also a tag team in WWE. Known as The IIconics, they held the women's tag team championships once in WWE. That win came at WrestleMania 35. In 2021, both women were released from their WWE contracts because of budget cuts.

Since being released from WWE, The IInspiration has appeared for the company as part of their relationship with TNA. The IInspiration appeared on NXT in September. While on that show, they were officially chosen to participate in the NXT vs. TNA battle, but as part of team TNA.

