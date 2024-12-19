The Latest On The AEW Returns Of Adam Copeland And Kenny Omega
Two of AEW's best are reportedly set to return to television within the next few weeks. Let's start with Adam Copeland.
The Rated R Superstar has been out of action for several months after he broke his leg during a barbed wire steel cage match with Malakai Black at Double or Nothing, but his absence is expected to end by AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on January 1.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that Copeland was cleared for training a few weeks ago, and the strong belief is that he'll be back into the mix for the show in Asheville, NC. He now lives in the area, along with FTR, who recently noted that they would not be coming to that episode of Dynamite alone.
That show is expected to be a major one as its not only the first to be simulcast on TBS and Max as part of AEW's new TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, but the proceeds are going to benefit the victims of Hurricane Helene.
It also sounds like the Best Bout Machine in professional wrestling could be back in AEW as soon as World's End on December 28.
Kenny Omega has missed all of 2024 due to diverticulitis, but recently returned to NJPW and is set to wrestle Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty next month.
MORE: Gabe Kidd On NJPW Backstage Fight With AEW's Kenny Omega - "I Will End You, Kenny"
Ross Sapp says that Tony Khan signed off on Omega wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling first as a sign of their continued positive working relationship.
There was apparently some internal discussions about Omega appearing at Full Gear last month in New Jersey, but that obviously did not happen.
A vignette promoting Omega's return to AEW aired during the 12/18 episode of Dynamite and current discussions, according to Ross Sapp, are centered around him coming back at World's End before heading off to Japan.
What he'd be doing on the show is still unknown.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Rumored To Be Introducing Another New Championship
AEW And Warner Bros. Discovery Release MAX Streaming And Content Library Details
WWE CEO Nick Khan & TKO Execs, AEW Owner Tony Khan Named To Variety 'Dealmakers' List
Exclusive: Matt Cardona Ready To Seize On The "Biggest Opportunity" In His Career Against Chris Jericho