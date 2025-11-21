Mark Henry Suggests Perfect Role For Chris Jericho If He Returns To WWE

What does Mark Henry think Chris Jericho should do if he returns to WWE?

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Jericho’s future in professional wrestling, as he has not appeared on AEW television since the April 9 edition of Dynamite.

With reports suggesting that Jericho may be on his way back to WWE once his AEW contract expires, many people are weighing in on the possibility. Add Henry to that list, with the WWE Hall of Famer recently suggesting an interesting role for Jericho if he does leave AEW.

Mark Henry | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a recent interview on TMZ’s Inside The Ring, Henry stated that Jericho should be “high up at WWE creative” if he returns to the company.

“He is probably the most versatile, innovative guy that has wrestled in the last 20 years,” Henry said. “He’s recreated himself so many times and made so much money that it’s ridiculous. People respect him and they value his opinion.”

Henry expanded on his comments, noting that Jericho’s ability to add his own spin on creative ideas and suggestions would make him a valuable part of the WWE creative team.

“Chris could walk into the WWE writers room and fit right in because he’s not a tyrant,” Henry added.

“He’s gonna ask you the question, ‘Well, why would he do that? I think that he can do this and still get away with this.’ Chris will dissect stuff and make stuff great. That’s what he’s done his whole career, not just for himself but for others. If you can get Chris in the office, do it in a heartbeat. Pay the man whatever you want, and he’s going to elevate the talent.”

Jericho joined AEW prior to the company’s launch in 2019. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion after defeating ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at All Out 2019.

Other Ideas For Chris Jericho’s WWE Return

WWE

It remains to be seen whether Jericho will actually choose to leave AEW for WWE. However, if he does, there are lots of possibilities for his highly anticipated return.

The most likely option would be a surprise appearance in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The PLE will take place on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Jericho coming out as entrant No. 30 could be quite a spectacle.

There are also ready-made feuds for him to revisit, whether with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, AJ Styles, and more.

Additionally, Jericho could pursue new opponents such as Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Dominik Mysterio, and others.

