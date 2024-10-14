The Young Bucks Returning To Japan For The First Time Since 2019
At Monday morning's New Japan Pro Wrestling's King of Wrestling, the current AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks announced they will be returning to Japan at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty.
The event takes place on Jan. 5, 2025 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
"New Japan Pro Wrestling. Wrestle Dynasty,” Nicholas Jackson said in the video.
“The Young Bucks are coming back, baby,” Matthew Jackson followed.
Neither Young Bucks nor New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced who their opponents will be at Wrestle Dynasty. No other wrestlers have been confirmed for the event.
The Young Bucks haven't wrestled in Japan since losing at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019, when they came up short against the then-IWGP Tag Team Champions EVIL and SANADA. Days before, the brothers helped announce the formation of All Elite Wrestling in which they are three-time Tag Team titleholders.
During their run in NJPW, The Young Bucks were former IWGP Tag Team Champions and captured the IWGP Junior Tag Team belts on seven different occasions.
Wrestle Dynasty, which takes place the day after Wrestle Kingdom 19, will feature talent from AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL, and Stardom, and are expected to be competing in a variety of matches.
The Young Bucks last wrestled at Saturday's AEW WrestleDream, defeating Private Party to retain the Tag Team Championships in one of the best matches on the show.
It is unknown who The Young Bucks will be feuding with next on AEW programming.
