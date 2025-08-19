Sheamus vs Rusev Gets Special Stipulation For WWE Clash In Paris
Sheamus and Rusev will continue their rivalry at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris PLE at the end of August.
The former faction mates have been embroiled in a feud since Rusev returned to the company earlier this year. They've each won a match against the other on Raw and have also wrestled to a double count out.
Since their recent match, both men have been unable to move on and have brawled backstage, around the ring, and have interrupted other matches to do so. This week on Raw, they started to fire up for another fight, but WWE officials stopped them.
Instead of fighting this week, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce declared that they would finally settle their differences at WWE Clash in Paris and the match would be an Old Fashioned Donnybrook Brawl.
Both Rusev and Sheamus appeared to like the idea of that stipulation.
The League of Nations collides
Rusev and Sheamus are former friends in WWE. Both men were a part of the League of Nations faction and wrestled a match together at WrestleMania 32 against The New Day.
Rusev left WWE for AEW in 2020 and became Miro inside Tony Khan's company. Miro earned the TNT Championship in AEW, but was off television for most of his run with the company. In WWE, Sheamus stuck around and held tag team gold and other secondary singles championships on multiple occasions.
MORE: The Wrestling World Reacts To Naomi Announcing Her Pregnancy On WWE Raw
WWE Clash in Paris airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on August 31. Announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a Fatal Four-way Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and much more.
Rumored matches include Stephanie Vaquer challenging for the WWE Women's World Championship. Vaquer earned a shot at the world title by winning a Battle Royal at Evolution.
The event takes place from inside the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. The show is on the John Cena retirement tour and will be the only time Cena has ever wrestled in France on a major event for WWE.
