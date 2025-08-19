WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog (8/18/25)
What will Naomi have to say to the WWE Universe when she addresses the audience for the first time since being medically uncleared to defend her WWE Women's World Championship last week?
The world finds out tonight on WWE Raw.
Naomi missed her title defense against Iyo Sky last week and instead Sky took an impromptu match against Roxanne Perez and lost due to mismanaged help from The Kabuki Warriors. Is Iyo Sky still owed a singles match for the championship?
Stephanie Vaquer is also owed a world championship match from Naomi at WWE Clash at Paris. How will the events of last week impact that match? Naomi will address the WWE Raw audience for the first time in two weeks, so answers are on the way.
In addition to hearing from the women's world champion this week on Raw, we'll hear from the Seth Rollins -- the men's WWE World Heavyweight Champion -- as well. Adam Pearce ended last week by putting Rollins in a fatal four-way match for his championship at WWE Clash in Paris. That match will include Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Seth Rollins rival CM Punk.
Will Seth work to push back at the powers at be for this match? What will Punk, Knight, and Uso have to say about it? Will those three men keep their distance ahead of the championship match?
In match action this week, Becky Lynch will defend her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Natalya. Lynch took care of business last week and defeated Maxxine Dupri. Natalya is a level up in competition, though. How will Lynch respond?
Other matches include Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Penta vs. Xavier Woods.
WWE Raw Live Blog
-The Vision made their way to the ring led by the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.
-When The Vision got to the ring, Paul Heyman gave each member -- Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Rollins -- a grand introduction. Heyman also called himself a god when in Philadelphia and said he was the GOAT. Rollins took the microphone to speak, but Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd.
-Jey Uso said he was sick of hearing from Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Uso then said he was sick of Bron Breakker disrespecting him and his family. Heyman got back on the microphone and echoed old names of ECW. He then was about to challenge Jey Uso to an Extreme Rules match for Breakker, but Jey jumped in and made it himself.
-Iyo Sky was approached by The Kabuki Warriors backstage. They apologized for costing her against Roxanne Perez last week. Iyo accepted the apology, but said -- just like last week -- that she wanted to win the match on her own.
WWE Raw Results (8/18/25)
WWE Raw Card (remaining)
Naomi address the future of the Women's World Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker
IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Penta vs. Xavier Woods
