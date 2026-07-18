Thekla and Triangle of Madness Win Championship Gold in Stardom

The saga between Stardom and the AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla, isn't going to end anytime soon.

Thekla was infamously fired by Stardom prior to joining the AEW roster. In February, she won the AEW Women's World Championship and has taken the AEW women's division by storm ever since. She also hasn't forgotten being fired by Stardom.

At the Forbidden Door PPV event last month, Thekla had Stardom in her sights and vowed to embarrass the company by beating one of its top stars, Starlight Kid. Thekla mocked the promotion, spat on the logo, and ridiculed Starlight Kid. She also did what she said she was going to do. She beat Starlight Kid to retain her championship.

Thekla's torture of Stardom is likely to continue. On Saturday, Thekla and her Triangle of Madness faction, which includes Julia Hart and Skye Blue, defeated Hina, Ami Sohrei, and Lady C to win the Artist of Stardom Championships. That title represents trios championships in the Stardom promotion.

The match took place at Stardom's 5 Star Grand Prix tournament, a G1 Climax-style round-robin tournament. This trios match was the semi-main event of the show.

Thekla continues dominance over Stardom promotion

Triangle of Madness | All Elite Wrestling

In a post-match promo, Thekla said that she had promised the President of Stardom a gift and that the gift was her and her group as champions. She said that they would take the titles around the world and defend them on behalf of Stardom.

Thekla has made herself into a key player in AEW and has stayed busy because of it. She is scheduled to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale at the upcoming AEW Redemption PPV at the end of the month.

Nightingale returned to AEW from a shoulder injury earlier this month and won a Casino Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the title. The match at Redemption will significantly impact the summer of AEW in the women's division.

Mercedes Mone owns a world title match at All In later in the summer at Wembley Stadium. Mone won the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament for the second year in a row to earn that opportunity. Last year at All In, Mone lost her world championship match to Toni Storm.

AEW Redemption airs live on PPV on Sunday, July 26. Other announced matches for the show include Kevin Knight vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship and Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa.