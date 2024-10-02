Toni Storm Shocks With Stan Hansen Love Affair Story
Toni Storm made waves earlier today, revealing that she had a three month love affair with WWE Hall of Famer Stan "The Lariat" Hansen.
Storm is set to face Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women's Championship in Nagoya, Japan this Saturday, October 5th, when attending her pre-event press conference she revealed the shocking affair, saying:
To make a long story short. I once had a three month love affair with Stan Hansen. And on our last night together, as my back was dripping with what turned out to be chewing tobacco, he turned to me and gave me some advice... He said when you're in Japan, you're a foreigner... but when they step into the ring with you... they're in your country.
She continues.
And then, he gave me a lariat... but not with his arm.
Of course, we must always approach her in-character narratives with a heavy amount of skepticism.
Storm most recently wrestled in AEW at 'All In' back in late August where she lost the Women's World Championship to Mariah May, ending her reign at 281 days.
Hansen made his debut in WWE in 1976, and although his tenure with the company was brief, he became a legendary wrestler during his time in Japan. During his career he battled legends such as Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, and Lex Luger. In 2016 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
