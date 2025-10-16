Tony Khan Comments On Andrade's AEW And WWE Status After Non-Compete Reports Emerge
The ongoing saga with Andrade El Idolo's AEW contract status continues to evolve, and we now have an official comment from AEW's side on the situation.
Andrade returned to AEW earlier this month following his sudden WWE release, which was related to wellness policy violations. He was set up to be in a program with Kenny Omega, joining the Don Callis Family in the process.
However, it's very possible that fans do not see Andrade for some time.
The Takedown on SI noted earlier that Andrade was dealing with a potential non-compete situation regarding his WWE exit. In an updated report, The Wrestling Observer states that TKO has one-year non-compete clauses that trigger when a talent is fired for cause or breach of contract. It is believed that this could be the situation Andrade is currently dealing with.
The 35-year-old was set to begin his second tenure with the company after leaving AEW initially at the end of 2023. He returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2024 and had his final match with the company at SummerSlam in a TLC match, teaming with Rey Fenix.
Tony Khan Comments On Andrade's Situation
AEW founder Tony Khan held a conference call on Thursday afternoon to talk about the upcoming AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, and The Takedown on SI was offered the first question. Khan was asked about where Andrade's situation currently stands.
"Well, I would echo sentiments I had said at AEW Worlds End 2023, when Andrade initially left a few years ago. And I would say that I have a ton of respect for Andre El Idolo. I think he's an amazing wrestler, and I think that when he left in 2023, it was on a very high note," Khan said.
"Just to reiterate everything I said at his departure a few years ago. And I still feel that way, and I think Andrade is a great wrestler. And I'm excited to see what's next for him. And I would leave it at that.
Khan offered The Takedown on SI a follow-up question, which was used to ask directly whether or not Andrade was under AEW contract currently, and if the company was aware of any potential non-compete.
"Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre," Khan said.
"And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him."
The Takedown on SI will continue to monitor the situation.
Please H/T and link to The Takedown on SI if you use quotes from this article.
