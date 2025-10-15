CM Punk Issues Blunt Warning To WWE Fans
CM Punk has once again called on WWE fans to respect boundaries when approaching WWE Superstars.
The current number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship took to social media on Wednesday to issue another stern warning to WWE fans who inappropriately engage with WWE stars like him and others away from WWE organized events.
Throughout the years, Punk has had a love-hate relationship with fans. Punk has remained steadfast in enjoying fan interaction while he works at WWE-sponsored events, but has battled fans for crossing certain lines in the name of getting photographs or autographs.
On Wednesday, Punk addressed fans once again and took a hardline when he told them not to be stalkers.
"We unfortunately have to have this conversation again. Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. Do not follow people. You've repeatedly been politely told no, respect it. You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people."- CM Punk on Instagram
On this week's episode of WWE Raw, Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in a main event triple threat match to earn a shot at Seth Rollins and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reports indicate that Rollins is injured and may miss time, so a date for that match hasn't been announced.
CM Punk grows in importance on Raw with Seth Rollins out
With Rollins potentially being away from WWE because of a shoulder injury, CM Punk grows in importance for WWE Raw. Punk was revealed as the cover star for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in November.
Punk has been feuding with Seth Rollins since he arrived back in WWE in 2023. The two wrestled at the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix this past January. They also wrestled in cage match later in the year on Raw.
In addition to that, both competed in the night one main event of WrestleMania night one in Las Vegas along with Roman Reigns. Also, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam after Punk defeated Gunther to become the world champion.
