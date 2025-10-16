Wrestling On FanNation

What May Be Behind Andrade's Sudden Disappearance From AEW Programming

Andrade El Idolo may have a non-compete with WWE after all, which could explain his recent absence from AEW.

Andrade El Idolo / All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Andrade El Idolo made his return to All Elite Wrestling on the October 1 edition of Dynamite, but he has not been seen on television since.

His sudden disappearance is strange for a number of reasons, not least of which is the lack of concrete information available as to why there's been no follow-up to his attack on Kenny Omega or any update on his status with the Don Callis Family. And that's not from a lack of trying.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reached out to multiple sources close to Andrade and AEW, but hasn't received many answers as to what's going on with him.

"Sources that spoke to Andrade in the last week... said he seemed in good spirits, but didn't indicate why he'd been pulled from recent shows and hadn't been on AEW TV since reappearing. Things have been exceedingly quiet."

Ross Sapp was able to confirm that Andrade has signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling, marking the start of his second stint with the company.

His sudden absence was something that at least one person told Fightful wasn't seen as 'AEW or Andrade's specific fault', but no further details were provided on the matter.

Could a non-compete with WWE be the problem?

Andrade El Idolo / All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez has also checked in on Andrade's status with AEW and he came back with an interesting bit of news.

“Apparently something is up involving his WWE non-compete," Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "I was given the impression it could be something that could be resolved quickly or it could be something that might not be resolved for a while, but it’s something related to the non-compete."

According to our own Jon Alba, Andrade’s WWE departure earlier this year was due to at least one wellness policy violation. A report that has since been corroborated by PWInsider and other outlets.

WWE then made the decision to go ahead and cut Andrade from the roster outright, and he reportedly did not have a non-compete clause as part of his termination agreement.

"I’ve been hearing was WWE sent a letter and they [AEW] obviously didn’t know. AEW obviously believed that there was no non-compete," Alvarez said.

Andrade has wrestled just one match since he left WWE in September. He defeated DMT Azul in Mexico to capture the Crash Heavyweight Title on October 3, but he's been pulled from advertising for other future independent bookings in recent days.

He is still scheduled to wrestle for WWC in Puerto Rico this weekend, at the same time the AEW is hosting WrestleDream at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

We will continue to provide updates on Andrade El Idolo's status with All Elite Wrestling as more information becomes available.

Published
