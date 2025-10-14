The Rock Reveals What Influence He Has In Booking John Cena's Final Opponent
The Rock has been messing with the emotions of wrestling fans all year.
The internet was set ablaze when The Rock failed to appear at any point during the main event of WrestleMania 41, considering his involvement in John Cena's explosive heel turn. He explained his absence on the Pat McAfee show by declaring the final boss's inclusion in the story wasn't necessary anymore.
The Rock stood side-by-side with Cena and rapper Travis Scott when Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes at the end of Elimination Chamber in February of this year. Just when it seemed like the Final Boss was done with this story, he decided to let us all know he has a say in who Cena can face in his last match.
The Rock has "a tiny bit of influence"
Rock wasn't shy about admitting that WWE listens to his opinions on future creative when he has something to say, as he discussed with the Kelce brothers on their podcast.
"I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but really it's whoever John wants. That's what it comes down to. Whoever he wants. That should be who it is."
Rock jokingly hinted at him being Cena's final opponent, but proceeded to explain why this choice should only be Cena's to make. Cena famously wrestled The Rock in two consecutive WrestleMania main events, with the second of the pair resulting in Cena becoming the new WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 29.
"It's not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H. It's whoever John wants. That guy has earned it. The best part about John is that he comes as advertised. Who you think he is, that's who he is. He's a good dude, and I love that guy."
What's next for John Cena?
The 17-time WWE World Champion has just four dates left in WWE. Cena is set for two episodes of WWE Raw in November, along with Survivor Series on November 29 and Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. It's unknown whether or not Cena will add more dates to the tour in order to build up these next two PLE matches properly.
Cena is reportedly set to face Dominick Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While Rock sarcastically teased himself as Cena's final opponent, Meltzer also reported Gunther facing Cena is the current plan.
Fans will see Cena next November 10 for his last episode of Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.
