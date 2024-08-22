Tony Khan Confirms that Ricky Starks is Still Under AEW Contract
Ricky Starks is not a free agent, according to All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan.
Sports Illustrated had the opportunity to take part in Khan's All In media call Thursday afternoon (8/22) and asked about the status of the former AEW Tag Team Champion.
Unfounded claims on social media this week made it sound like Starks was either on his way out of AEW or that his contract had already expired. When asked for any definitive details on Ricky's status, Tony Khan did not say much but did confirm that Starks is still with the company.
“Ricky's been a great star in AEW. He's been a champion here and has had great matches here. And I think very highly of Ricky. He’s somebody that has been here for several years and he's under contract in AEW. He’s a well-regarded wrestler here in AEW.”
It's important to note that Tony Khan made no mention of the length remaining on Starks contract or when we may see him again.
Ricky Starks has been absolutely absent from AEW television ever since he and Big Bill lost to Top Flight in the quarterfinals of the World Tag Team Title Tournament back in March, leaving many questioning why he has not been utilized creatively in the weeks and months that have followed.
A recent report from Fightful said that WWE would be interested in bringing Starks to NXT if and when he became available. The waiting game continues.
