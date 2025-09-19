Tony Khan Reveals How AEW's Ticket Pricing Strategy Competes With WWE
Since Tony Khan jumped into the pro wrestling scene with the creation of AEW in 2019, a competition has brewed between his upstart company and the WWE behemoth.
The two companies ran shows on the same night in a head-to-head battle at the beginning of AEW's tenure. While that battle no longer takes place on a weekly basis, WWE has began to counter program major AEW PPV events with special events of their own.
This weekend, AEW was slated to run the All Out PPV event from Toronto on Saturday night, but moved the show to the afternoon due to WWE announcing the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event for the same night. WWE has flexed it's muscle, but Tony Khan and AEW are doing the same thing back — just with a different game plan.
During the AEW All Out PPV media call on Thursday, Tony Khan revealed that AEW's ticket pricing will remain family-friendly, even if that means not milking their tickets for every dollar they're worth.
"AEW’s ticket pricing is designed to be very family-friendly. And it has been from the very beginning. Everyone involved with AEW from the beginning will tell you that we’ve always wanted to maintain affordable ticket pricing for the fans, in particular to bring families and young fans to the show and make it accessible for fans of all backgrounds, of all ages."- Tony Khan (h/t Wrestlezone)
That ticket pricing strategy runs counter to what TKO Group is doing with WWE ticket prices and gives AEW a competitive advantage in that space.
TKO Group COO, Mark Shapiro, said in a recent interview that the company would continue to maximize ticket revenue, revealing that Vince McMahon wasn't optimally pricing tickets when he was in charge of the company.
"We know we have a lot of room there because Vince McMahon was primarily pricing tickets for families and wasn’t totally focused on maxing the opportunity there. We see what we can do with the UFC and we’re replicating that in terms of ticket yield and advance sales when it comes to On Location on the WWE side."
For Tony Khan and AEW, that's an opportunity.
“Hopefully, it speaks to what we’re trying to do to maintain affordable ticket prices for AEW shows for families. Because we are a family-friendly company when it comes to price the tickets to get families into the AEW shows, including All Out this Saturday afternoon.”- Tony Khan (h/t Wrestlezone)
This weekend marks a busy one for pro wrestling fans and the pro wrestling industry. Both AEW and WWE are presenting major events on the exact same day.
WWE Wrestlepalooza vs. AEW All Out
It's a showdown between WWE Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out. All Out takes place on Saturday afternoon and will feature a multitude of matches including Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship, Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, and more.
On the WWE side of the battlefield, Wrestlepalooza will feature John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and a huge mixed tag team match with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teaming up to take on CM Punk and AJ Lee.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
AEW All Out Predictions: Can Hangman Adam Page Outshine The Protostar Kyle Fletcher?
Kyle Fletcher Has High Praise For AEW All Out Opponent Adam Page
Seth Rollins Provides WWE Contract Update And Talks Retirement Plans
Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Arrested And Charged With A Felony For Attack On Syko Stu