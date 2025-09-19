Kyle Fletcher Has High Praise For AEW All Out Opponent Adam Page
At Saturday afternoon's AEW All Out PPV event from Toronto, Kyle Fletcher will lace up his boots and challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.
Make no mistake, the two men are enemies. Fletcher dropped Page through a table with a Brainbuster on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Fletcher is also a member of the evil Don Callis Family — a faction that has worked to make Page's life as champion hell for months.
Still, Fletcher took time to heap some high praise on Page ahead of their showdown. During an interview with Bleacher Report, Fletcher talked about how important the Adam Page character was to AEW. Fletcher also heaped praise on Page for being the signature star and character for the company.
“I have a pretty unique perspective on AEW in general because I’ve watched as a fan ever since its inception in 2019. I was living in Australia. I was watching everything, watching all the PPVs. So I have a bit of a different perspective, and I’ve gotten to see that character arc that Hangman has been on. I really believe that he has one of the greatest characters in professional wrestling."- Kyle Fletcher (h/t Drainmaker)
Fletcher continued and said that Page has a complete story in AEW. Where other characters have started and stopped, Fletcher said there is a thread for Page that is woven throughout the fabric of the company's history.
"He’s had such an awesome story. A lot of stories feel very stop-start. I feel like everything Hangman has done has threaded so beautifully into one another. The man that we see today, the wrestler that we see today, is the culmination of everything that he’s been through. As a character and a wrestler, you don’t get much better than Hangman.”- Kyle Fletcher (h/t Drainmaker)
Kyle Fletcher is the current the TNT Champion in AEW. He defeated Dustin Rhodes to earn that title, his first singles championship in AEW.
Stipulations at AEW All Out could cost Kyle Fletcher
Fletcher is the TNT Champion in AEW right now, but that could change by the time All Out is over. To get the championship match against Adam Page, Fletcher had to agree to not have his Don Callis Family interfere at all in the match.
Should the Don Callis Family get involved, not only would Fletcher not win the AEW World Championship, but he would be stripped of his TNT Championship as well.
AEW All Out airs live on PPV and HBO Max on Saturday afternoon from Toronto. Other announced matches on the show include FTR vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match, a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.
