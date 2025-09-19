AEW All Out Predictions: Can Hangman Adam Page Outshine The Protostar Kyle Fletcher?
A jampacked day of professional wrestling will kick off this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) when AEW All Out goes live from the famed Scotiabank Arena.
This stacked card is headlined by two major titles matches. Hangman Adam Page will defend his AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher, while Timeless Toni Storm is ready for wild 4-way match against Kris Statlander, Thekla and Jamie Hayter.
Mercedes Moné will look to keep her momentum rolling against Riho, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage finally throw down with FTR and Eddie Kingston returns to action for the first time in over a year. What can fans expect?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Joe Baiamonte round out our panel for this Saturday's pay-per-view in Toronto, Canada.
Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill
It was mildly surprising to see Eddie Kingston be brought back to AEW television this way, but after missing a year of action due to a knee injury, we'll take him any way we can get him. This is a match that, realistically speaking, Big Bill should dominate. He's bigger, stronger and his opponent hasn't wrestled in months. That said, Eddie Kingston isn't losing his first match back. He'll find a way to win.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Eddie Kingston
Zack Heydorn: Eddie Kingston
Joe Baiamonte: Eddie Kingston
The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony
The Hurt Syndicate are out for revenge after Ricochet and the Gates of Agony cost them the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Ricochet's trio probably needs this win a little bit more, and no disrespect to MVP, but his involvement opens to the door for that to happen. The Hurt Syndicate, however, just doesn't lose. It's hard to pick against them.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: The Hurt Syndicate
Zack Heydorn: The Hurt Syndicate
Joe Baiamonte: The Hurt Syndicate
AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
The team of Brody King and Bandido continue to ride high after their shocking victory at Forbidden Door. Their AEW World Tag Team Title reign is not even a month old, but it could be in serious jeopardy in this 4-Way Ladder Match. Rick and Joe just don't see Brodido dropping the belts this soon. Zack believes The Young Bucks have their mojo back and that they will walk out with the titles.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Brodido
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... The Young Bucks
Joe Baiamonte: Brodido
TBS Championship Match
There's just not a ton of hard-hitting analysis to offer up on this one. We all love Riho and we're ecstatic to see her back in the mix in All Elite Wrestling, but the CEO is one of the weekend's heavy betting favorites for a reason. Mercedes Moné has been on an absolute heater this summer and it just seems extraordinarily unlikely that Riho will be the one to stop the Moné Train.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné
Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné
Joe Baiamonte: Mercedes Moné
AEW Unified Championship 3-Way
Here's a bold prediction for you. Konosuke Takshita will be the man to defeat Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship. It's just not going to happen this weekend. That's a victory that will take place when these two eventually meet one-on-one, but Máscara Dorada has been brought into the fold Saturday in order to fall to the Rainmaker and protect The Alpha from having to take a direct loss.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Kazuchika Okada
Zack Heydorn: Kazuchika Okada
Joe Baiamonte: Kazuchika Okada
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match
Darby Allin is the betting favorite to win this Coffin Match on Saturday, and he should be. This is his signature contest and he deserves to come out on top after everything Jon Moxley has put him through over the last year. In a shocking twist, however, we all like Mox to pull off the upset. It's just very hard to pick against the former AEW World Champion, especially with the Death Riders always nearby.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley
Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley
Joe Baiamonte: Jon Moxley
Mark Briscoe vs. MJF in a Tables N' Tacks Match
MJF is a busy, busy man. He was recently married, he's been working on multiple film projects this year, and yet, he's still found time to make Mark Briscoe's life a living Hell. A majority of our panel believes that will come to an end this weekend. At some point, Briscoe has to get one over on MJF and this Tables N' Tacks match at All Out is the perfect time and place.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Mark Briscoe
Zack Heydorn: MJF
Joe Baiamonte: Mark Briscoe
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR
Dax Harwood says he'll retire from professional wrestling if FTR loses at All Out this Saturday afternoon. He may want to go ahead and get his resume up to date, because we have some bad news for him. Dax and Cash are going up against Cope and Christian in Canada. There is absolutely no way the Canucks lose this battle of the multi-time World Tag Team Champions.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
Zack Heydorn: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
Joe Baiamonte: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
AEW Women's World Championship 4-Way Match
Here's another bold take for you. Jamie Hayter will be the woman that knocks off Timeless Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship... but it's not going to happen in Toronto. We believe Hayter and Thekla will take themselves out of this one, leaving Kris Statlander as the lone threat to win the gold. She may be faced with a decision of defeating Storm on her own or accepting help from the Death Riders. And a momentary hesitation will cost her.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Timeless Toni Storm
Zack Heydorn: Timeless Toni Storm
Joe Baiamonte: Timeless Toni Storm
AEW Men's World Championship Match
This is a case of a great match being booked at a strange time. There's little doubt that Kyle Fletcher will be the guy in AEW at some point, and stop me if you've heard this already, but his coronation is just not going to happen this weekend. Hangman Adam Page will prevail over the Protostar in a potential match of the year contender, and it's a bit odd that this happening so early in Fletcher's run as the TNT Champion.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Hangman Adam Page
Zack Heydorn: Hangman Adam Page
Joe Baiamonte: Hangman Adam Page
