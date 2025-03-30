Daniel Garcia Will Defend TNT Championship Against Adam Cole At AEW Dynasty
They're going to run it back once again and there will be a definitive winner this time around. At least stipulations have been put in place that should produce a winner.
Daniel Garcia will defend his TNT Championship against Adam Cole at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6 in Philadelphia.
The bout was made official Saturday night on AEW Collision after Garcia and Cole exchanged words in the center of the ring.
Garcia and Cole have fought each other twice and both matches ended in a no contest. The first was thanks to outside interference form Shane Taylor Promotions and then their title match last week on Slam Dunk Saturday ended in a 20-minute time limit draw.
As a fighting champion, Cole told Garcia that it should keep him up at night knowing that he wasn't able to put him away. And unless he's coward, he should want another opportunity to prove he can successfully defend his title against Adam Cole.
Garcia said he didn't have to give Cole another shot, but he agreed to because he wants to face him at AEW Dynasty. This time with no outside interference allowed and no time limit.
Current AEW Dynasty Card:
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
- Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne for the AEW Women's Championship
- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Speedball Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship
- Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW TNT Championship
- The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated-FTR for the AEW World Trios Championships
- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship
