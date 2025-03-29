AEW Won't Go Head-to-Head With WWE During WrestleMania 41 Weekend
You have to know when to pick your battles.
WrestleMania 41 will go live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 19. The first show of a two night extravaganza that's set to be headlined by John Cena challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, and CM Punk battling Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in his first ever WrestleMania main event.
On a typical Saturday night, AEW Collision would be going on at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and the Max steaming service, but company President Tony Khan has apparently opted not to counter program the biggest wrestling show of the year.
AEW will run Spring Break Thru Dynamite and Collision back-to-back nights at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on April 16 and 17.
It's not uncommon for AEW to film an episode of Collision on a Thursday and then run it back at its usual time slot, like the company did with Maximum Carnage Collision in Cincinnati, OH back in January.
According to the official TNT TV Schedule, however, Spring Break Thru Collision will air live on Thursday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EST, leaving night one of WrestleMania 41 uncontested. A move that honestly benefits every wrestling fan who wants to take in both shows without utilizing a duel set up or clicking back-and-forth.
What's not clear is whether the decision was made due to WrestleMania 41 or some other programming conflict with the network. Scheduling is always subject to change, so keep an eye out for the official announcement from AEW in the coming days.
