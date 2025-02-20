Update On Britt Baker's AEW Status
Britt Baker hasn't had a match in AEW since November of last year, but a new report confirms that she's still a part of AEW.
The report from Fightful says that Baker is in fact taking time away from the company, but very much is still in AEW. The report indicates that if fans understood fully what she's had to go through outside of the ring, they'd give her more credit for what's taken place with her in the company. Baker has been doing appearances for Cobra Kai while away from AEW.
Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion and was a key character during the company's pandemic era at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Baker's last major feud for AEW was against Mercedes Mone. Baker and Mone wrestled one another at the 2024 All In event inside Wembley Stadium in London. Baker was not victorious in that bout.
Earlier this year a report noted that Baker could be done with AEW and that there was a growing frustration with her amongst officials and talent. In an exclusive interview that The Takedown on SI did with Chris Jericho, Jericho noted that Baker was still very much a part of the company.
