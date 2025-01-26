Chris Jericho Comments On The Future Of Britt Baker In AEW [Exclusive]
Britt Baker's future in AEW is in doubt after recent reports indicated that she has wrestled her last match for the company. Chris Jericho doesn't see her working for any other company.
Speaking with The Takedown on SI, Jericho discussed the recent Britt Baker reports and spoke fondly of her.
"I mean, you'd have to ask Britt that," Jericho said of what Baker's future looks like. "I haven't really heard either way, but I know she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. She's one of the OG's, probably one of our first homegrown stars, and I think she does a great job whenever she's in the ring. So, I don't see her leaving or going anywhere and I'm looking forward to having her come back on the show, because she has a great character and a great presence, and a great fan base within AEW -- within the wrestling world."
Baker is a former AEW Women's World Champion, but hasn't wrestled a match in AEW since November. She's only had two matches in the company since her dream match against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at All In last year.
Reports indicate that Baker has become unpopular in the women's locker room in AEW and that she's been frustrating to work with in general. Baker does not have a promoted date on the calendar for AEW at this time.
Chris Jericho spoke on a wide variety of topics, including AEW business and his new movie, Dark Match. The full interview drops on Monday, January 27.
