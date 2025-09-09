Will Ospreay Reveals Bizarre Career Goal Once He Retires From Pro Wrestling
Will Ospreay is one of the most dynamic pro wrestlers on the planet. He's a former champion in AEW and world champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling and other companies around the world.
What does a guy like that do after hanging up the wresting boots? It's a more bizarre choice than you might think.
In a new interview with RJ City on Hey! (Ew), Ospreay's wife -- Alex Windsor -- gave some insight into what life will look like for the Aerial Assasin once his pro wrestling career is over. Ospreay plans on being a postman -- but not just any postman.
“Speaking of postman, that’s his dream. When he leaves wrestling, he wants to be a postman. No, but that’s his retirement plan. He wants to be a postman. But it’s one of them things where he could be like, oh, I used to be a wrestler. Now I’m just a postie. But not any postie, the Royal Mail.”- Alex Windsor (h/t Fightful)
Will Ospreay -- Royal Postman. That has a nice ring to it. Maybe Ospreay can flip and fly his way down the streets of London as he hands out mail.
Will Ospreay has a long road to recovery in AEW
Ospreay may have his plans ready to go for after his pro wrestling life, but he's still very much in the thick of his wrestling prime. Unfortunatley, Ospreay will be away from AEW due to an injury to his neck.
Last month, Ospreay exclusively told The Takedown on SI that he would need surgery to repair discs in his neck that were impacting his limbs.
Ospreay is and has been a face of AEW since he debuted for the company full-time. He is a former AEW International Champion and led his team to victory against Jon Moxley and The Death Riders at the Forbidden Door PPV inside of a Steel Cage Light's Out Match.
The win came at a price. After the match, Moxley and The Death Riders destroyed Ospreay. The injury angle removed him from television so he can tend to his neck issues.
There is no current timetable for an Ospreay return to AEW.
