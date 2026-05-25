Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland & Athena Advance In Owen Hart Tournament

AEW Double Or Nothing saw the kickstart of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's and Women's Tournaments Sunday night in New York. Three very competitive matches on the card saw Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and Athena all advance.

In the first of three quarterfinal matches on the show, Athena faced off with Mina Shirakawa in a rematch from ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025. This match saw Mina coming in very determined and she had a gameplan.

Focusing on the knee throughout the setup her Figure Four Leglock, Shirakawa was more than prepared for the Forever Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. However, Athena proved that she could survive an onslaught and persevere.

Overcoming the leg injury, Athena busted out a pumphandle tombstone piledriver and then climbed the top rope with her bad wheel to hit her signature O-Face finisher to pick up the win. With this victory, "The Fallen Goddess" now advances to the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Semifinals.

Athena will now move on to face the winner of Skye Blue and Sareee in the next round. The winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament will challenge the AEW Women's World Champion at All In: London 2026 in Wembley Stadium.

Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

In the first of two Men's Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament matches on the show, Will Ospreay went one-on-one with Samoa Joe for the first time ever.

This one got off to an electric start with Ospreay dropping Joe with a Oscutter right at the opening bell. Wanting to keep the pace fast to his advantage, Will came out with a huge amount of intensity and a sense of urgency right from the start.

However, Joe was able to lock on a Coquina Clutch outside of the ring and slammed Ospreay's head into the guardrail to slow the pace, taking control of this encounter.

.@SamoaJoe may be having flashbacks as @WillOspreay hits the Styles Clash!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/YmfE4x63Q9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

Joe's size, strength and experience advantage was on full display as he used some signature moves to avoid the explosive arsenal of Ospreay and looked to be on the verge of victory after the ST-Joe and the Coquina Clutch, but "The Aerial Assassin" got his hand on the rope to avoid the loss.

Ospreay showed off his relentless pursuit of this win and wanting to headline Wembley Stadium by hitting a Styles Clash down the stretch and finishing things off with three Hidden Blades, including one to the back of the head to pull off this win and advance in the Men's Owen Hart Cup.

Thanks to this victory, Ospreay will now face the winner of Mark Davis vs. "Jungle" Jack Perry in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Semifinals.

The third and final Owen Hart Cup match of the night saw Bandido square off with Swerve Strickland. This was different from the previous two bouts, which felt more like a grudge match.

The athleticism and versatility of both men was on full display here with some awe-inspiring moments throughout, including Swerve standing on Bandido's shoulder to hit an insane House Call and the ROH World Champion hitting a poisonrana off the apron to the floor.

Strickland's attack focused in on Bandido's neck throughout this contest, which paid dividends later in the bout with "The Most Wanted" not being able to hold the bridge on the deadlift 21-Plex.

On his second attempt for the 21-Plex, Bandido got caught by Swerve, who reversed it into a Vertabreaker before finishing off this encounter with another House Call for the 1-2-3.

With this win, Swerve now moves on to face the winner of Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Semifinals. The finals of both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup will take place at AEW's next pay-per-view, Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 28.

Like the Women's Tournament, the winner of the Men's Owen Hart Cup will challenge for the AEW World Title at All In: London in Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30.