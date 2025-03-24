Young Fan Flips Off And Curses At Chris Jericho On AEW Slam Dunk Sunday
Chris Jericho is known for invoking a negative reaction for the AEW faithful, but even The Nueve seemed to be caught off guard by one young fan on Slam Dunk Sunday.
The ROH World Champion had a rough night at the office in Omaha. After Bandido defeated Johnny TV in singles action, he took the opportunity to clock Jericho in the face and steal back the mask of his brother Gravity.
While leaving the ringside area, The Learning Tree made eye contact with a fan who had thrown an obscene gesture in his direction. When he dared the youngster to do it again with the camera rolling, they were more than happy to oblige him.
It was when the fan verbally told Jericho what the finger meant, and then made fun of is physique, that the Nueve couldn't help but break character and crack a large smile. The entire encounter was caught in the Collision Exclusive above.
Slam Dunk Sunday Match Results:
- Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC retained their AEW World Trios Championships against Top Flight & AR Fox.
- Bandido defeated Johnny TV and then stole back the mask of his brother Gravity from the Learning Tree
- Harley Cameron defeated Aminah Belmont
- Hologram & Komander beat Dralistico & Beast Mortos
