AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Results: Toni Storm & Megan Bayne Made Official For AEW Dynasty
'Timeless' Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6.
Storm laid down the challenge to the Megasus this past Wednesday on Dynamite and the match was made official Sunday night on AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday.
Megan Bayne is a woman of few words, but she made a bold statement Sunday night. She says Toni Storm may be the champion, but she doesn't realize what it means to be chosen by the heavens.
The confidence of the All Elite Goddess knows no bounds, but Toni Storm is promising to cut off the head of the mighty Megasus at AEW Dynasty and add to the mythology of the one called 'Timeless.'
Sunday night's special episode of Collision also saw a double dose of Harley Cameron, an appearance by the Undisputed Kingdom and the AEW Trios Championships were on the line.
Here's everything you may have missed from Slam Dunk Sunday:
Slam Dunk Sunday Match & Segment Results:
- Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC retained their AEW World Trios Championships against Top Flight & AR Fox. Lio Rush and Action Andretti attacked Dante and Darius Martin after the match was over.
- The Undisputed Kingdom were interviewed by Lexy Nair. Adam Cole made it know that he wants another shot at Daniel Garcia and his TNT Championship. Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly meantime, are looking for a rubber match against FTR.
- Bandido defeated Johnny TV. He then confronted Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree and was able to land on punch on Jericho, steal back the mask of his brother Gravity and make off with it.
- Kazuchika Okada told Lexy Nair that he was happy to put "those bitches" Buddy Matthews & Brody King to sleep.
- Harley Cameron defeated Aminah Belmont
- Hologram & Komander beat Dralistico & Beast Mortos with Harley Cameron on commentary.
