Sheamus Returns At WWE Live Event And Fans Notice Incredible Body Transformation
Sheamus returned to the ring Saturday night for the first time in over a month.
The former WWE Champion and Dublin native appeared at WWE's 'Road to WrestleMania' live event in Northern Ireland. He once again challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and even though he came up short, the Celtic Warrior was fired up to be back in action.
It was Sheamus' first match since the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1 and sometimes a lengthy absence can make fans realize something they hadn't before.
At 47-years-old, Sheamus is in arguably the best shape of his life right now. Social media was buzzing about his leaner, more chiseled look less than a year after he was being ridiculed online for 'letting himself go.'
The body shaming soon made its way to WWE programming when Drew McIntyre cut a savage promo on his long-time friend, saying he used to be about banger after banger, but was now more about burger after burger.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet back in January, Sheamus took full responsibility for returning to WWE TV last April a little bit out of shape.
"I was pushing that match with Gunther at Mania, and it just didn't happen. So I was really hoping to end the trilogy on that note, and then that didn't happen. So I just kind of lost a bit of motivation. I was full on speed towards that, and... Once that was kiboshed, yeah, I was like whatever. So then I just kind of took the foot off the gas. Probably drank too many Guinness, enjoy myself too much."
There's no doubt about it now, the Celtic Warrior has put the pedal to the metal. He's in WrestleMania shape, although it's unclear at this time if he'll be returning to television in time for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
