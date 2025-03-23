Hulk Hogan's Real American Suite Package Removed From WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Site
After slashing the price last week, it appears as though WWE and On Location have pulled the Real American Suite Package from WrestleMania 41 weekend all together.
The package was initially offered to fans for $9,500 and included a seat in a premium luxury suite for both nights of WrestleMania 41, all inclusive food and beverages, Hulk Hogan themed souvenirs, a meet-and-greet with the WWE Hall of Famer himself and more.
The price was then dropped down to $6,950, and as of Sunday night, the page to purchase tickets has disappeared. The link simply leads to a message that reads, "Oops, looks like we had a false start."
It's been tough sledding for Hogan lately, as he has been hit with wave after wave of bad publicity. His run of bad luck started back in January when he was booed out the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles at the Raw on Netflix premiere.
Hogan has since been publicly criticized by the likes of The Undertaker, Seth Rollins and Scott Steiner. He's also facing a lawsuit out of Ohio where a woman was injured at an event for Real American Beer after she was hit in the head by a flying beer can.
Then there was the meet-and-greet in New York where Hogan reportedly left kids crying by ducking out early.
The Takedown on SI has reached out to On Location for comment on the status of the Real American Package, but has so far not heard back.
On Location still has a number of great offerings up for WrestleMania weekend, which you can read more about HERE.
