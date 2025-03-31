Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Files Four New Show Trademarks

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE

WWE has filed four new trademarks for shows with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

The trademarks, which include both audio and visual programming, include What's Your Story? w/ Steph McMahon, The Raw Recap, a variation on The Raw Recap Show which is hosted by Megan Morant and Sam Roberts and recently debuted earlier this month, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, and Six Feet Under With The Undertaker, which seems to be a variation of Taker's personal YouTube podcast called Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway.

The shows were filed under the entertainment services category as shows about sports. Full description below.

Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment; production of podcasts; entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of sports and entertainment

