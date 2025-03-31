CM Punk Makes Polarizing Claim About Legendary Rock And Roll Group In Backstage Interview
CM Punk dropped a pipe bomb on rock and roll when he told Jackie Redmond that he thought The Beatles were overrated.
Punk was asked by Redmond in an Instagram video to name something he disliked that was universally loved by everyone else. Punk's response was -- The Beatles.
Just a bunch of overrated, 100% overrated, phony boy band that was manufactured and went through phases. Oh, we’re hippies now, we’re psychedelic now. F*** you Sergeant Pepper.- CM Punk on The Beatles
Last Friday on Smackdown, Punk was officially signed to a main event match at WrestleMania. Punk will face Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match which will main event night one. This year, night two of WrestleMania will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
MORE: Ric Flair Fires Back At John Cena Over Insult On WWE Raw
The triple threat match between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns, has been brewing since Survivor Series when Punk joined The OG Bloodline to face The New Bloodline in War Games. Punk and Rollins have a long history of feuding together and Punk recently lost a cage match to Rollins thanks to interference from Reigns. Reigns and Rollins also have history as members of The Shield.
WrestleMania 41 emanates live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
