John Cena Finally Reveals Reason For Attacking Cody Rhodes At Elimination Chamber On WWE Raw
After weeks of ignoring the questions and leaving fans hanging, John Cena has finally revealed why he attacked Cody Rhodes at this year's WWE Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this month.
During an exchange between Cena and Rhodes on today's episode of WWE Raw from London, Cena transparently told Rhodes why he did what he did.
Cena told Cody that he stole the roadmap for success from him. He said that it sickened him to see the WWE Championship around the waist of Cody Rhodes because Cody was just a mediocre fanboy. Cena told Cody that he worked long and hard to make the championship a symbol of mastery, but now sees it simply paraded around by a "paint by numbers, sociopathic, nepo-baby."
Rhodes fired back at Cena and told him that the fans chose him. He then referenced the former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, in a line back to Cena about who really chose him as the face of the company for nearly two decades.
Cena won the men's Elimination Chamber match this year to earn his shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Right after that match and in-conjunction with The Rock, Cena turned on Rhodes and beat him to a bloody pulp in the middle of the ring.
The two men are scheduled to wrestle one another in the main event of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 20.
