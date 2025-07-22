Drew McIntyre Blasts Travis Scott For WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
Drew McIntyre has never been one to hold back on his opinions, and he let his thoughts about Travis Scott be known loud and clear ahead of WWE SummerSlam.
McIntyre will be in a celebrity match of his own at SummerSlam, teaming with YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul against Randy Orton and singer Jelly Roll in a heavily-promoted attraction bout. Of course, this is not WWE's first foray into major celebrity involvement in 2025.
Rapper Travis Scott played an instrumental role in John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, bludgeoning Cody Rhodes. He would then go on to appear in the controversial and poorly-received main event match between Cena and Rhodes, helping Cena win his record-breaking 17th world title.
Allegedly, there were grander plans in place, with Scott training to wrestle in a program with Cena and Rhodes. However, that match never would end up happening, and Scott was reportedly quietly dropped altogether from any immediate WWE plans.
The lack of payoff hasn't sat well with many fans, and apparently, talent as well. While Paul has been, in storyline, ironically talking down on outsiders invading WWE, McIntyre appeared to let his true feelings about Scott ring out while appearing on "Umpaulsive" this week.
As Paul was running down the things celebrities do to ruin wrestling, McIntyre chimed in.
"Do a six minute run in at WrestleMania and screw up our main event," he said. "Travis Scott. Piece of sh*t."
It is unclear whether or not Scott will ever appear in WWE again at this juncture.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Roman Reigns Blames AI After Viral WWE Raw Yeet Video
New Report On Which Matches Will Main Event WWE SummerSlam
WWE Raw Results (7/21/25): CM Punk Confronts Gunther, Roman And Jey Team Up, Sheamus
Major New Details On WWE Star AJ Styles Appearing At TNA Slammiversary (Exclusive)