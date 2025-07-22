WWE Reportedly Eyeing Former AEW Star For Referee Audition
WWE is reportedly looking to add to it's referee lineup and has shown interest in bringing in a former AEW star for an audition.
Leyla Hirsch has kept up with her in-ring career since departing All Elite Wrestling back in February, mostly recently competing for Beyond Wrestling. But another avenue may have presented itself for her to continue her journey in the business.
The Moscow native could potentially now be making her way to WWE, with Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reporting that Hirsch has been contacted for a tryout. Just not the kind of tryout that some folks may have expected.
"Sources within WWE tell Fightful that they reached out to Leyla Hirch about a potential tryout with the company as a referee," Ross Sapp reported Tuesday. "We’re told that some in WWE had heard bout the communication in mid-June, but we haven’t learned if it was accepted or if the tryout has already happened."
Ross Sapp noted that coming in as a referee could just be a 'foot in the door' type of situation for Hirsch. While not a frequent occurrence, some independent talents who have been signed on to referee have been able to continue competing in-ring in some capacity.
Jessika Carr is the latest example. She began wrestling again earlier this year as Kalyx on EVOLVE.
