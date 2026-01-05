Chris Jericho's Age, Height, Wife, Theme Song, Real Name & More

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, with a pro wrestling career spanning over 35 years.

With famous runs with WWE, WCW, ECW and AEW, Jericho has left his mark across the entire industry with indelible moments that are etched in the memories of wrestling fans all over the world.

From his signature theme songs to his amazing in-ring and talking ability, the legendary star has crafted a legacy second to none. Jericho's influence on the pro wrestling business has placed his name among the biggest stars ever to step foot in the squared circle.

Chris Jericho's Age

Chris Jericho was born on November 9, 1970, which makes the legendary star 55 years old at the time of this writing. Jericho was born the same year as other iconic WWE names like Shane McMahon, Rob Van Dam, and Chyna.

Chris Jericho's Real Name

Chris Jericho's real name is Christopher Keith Irvine. He is the son of Ted Irvine, who is a well-known Canadian professional hockey player who most notably played for the NHL's New York Rangers during the 1970s.

Chris Jericho's Height

Chris Jericho has an official billed height of six feet tall (6'0" / 183 cm), which makes him a smaller competitor compared to his peers coming up in the business during the 1990s.

Jericho was able to overcome the height discrepancy with his technical ability inside the ring and his undeniable charisma, which helped him become a star in the industry.

The former WWE World Champion is the same height as current AEW stars Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and Mark Davis, as well as current WWE talent like John Cena and Tama Tonga.

Chris Jericho's Wife

Chris Jericho has been married to his wife, Jessica Lockhart, for over 25 years, tying the knot in July of 2000.

The couple have three children together, a son named Ash Edward Irvine, and his twin daughters, Sierra Loretta Irvine and Cheyenne Lee Irvine.

Chris Jericho's Theme Song

Chris Jericho has had some of the most popular theme songs in pro wrestling history. In WWE, Jericho has long come out to the ring to his "Break The Walls Down" theme song since his debut with the company back in 1999.

More recently with All Elite Wrestling, Jericho added yet another iconic intro theme to his resumé with his "Judas" song, performed by himself and his band, Fozzy.

Chris Jericho's Impact

Coming up in the 1990s, Chris Jericho cut his teeth in the professional wrestling industry starting in Canada and then making his way around the world. Having notable runs in Mexico and in Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jericho would then make his way to the United States of America.

In Extreme Championship Wrestling, Jericho was able to earn a name for himself as an accomplished technical wrestler who captured the ECW Television Championship. Then in 1996, the Canadian star signed with WCW where he truly became a star.

Jericho started in the Cruiserweight division and became a four-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion as well as a former TV Champion. Breaking out following a famous heel turn and rivalry with Dean Malenko in 1998, Jericho showcased his underrated charisma and talking ability during this stretch.

This ultimately led him to sign with WWF/WWE in 1999, after a series of countdown clocks leading up to the Millennium. This debut is considered one of the best in WWE history, with his grand introduction and memorable promo exchange with The Rock.

After being built as a midcard star, Jericho broke out into the upper echelon of the company through his impressive in-ring ability and excellent series of matches against top talent, such as Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, and Triple H.

In 2001, Jericho won his first world title when he defeated The Rock to become WCW Heavyweight Champion. Then, to close out the year, Jericho made history by defeating The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion at Vengeance 2001.

After headlining WrestleMania X-8 the following year, Jericho would settle in the upper mid-card with several quality matches and feuds with Shawn Michaels, Christian, and Trish Stratus. The legendary star became known for taking various breaks throughout his run with WWE.

Following a two-year hiatus, Jericho returned to the company in 2007 to go on the best run of his career, where he turned heel on Shawn Michaels and put on one of the most compelling feuds in WWE history.

Following this run, Jericho would make a few more returns and put on entertaining programs with the likes of Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt. During his time with the promotion, Jericho was a five-time WWE World Champion, seven-time Tag Team Champion, and a record-breaking nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

In 2017, Jericho shocked the wrestling world when he left WWE to appear in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a revolutionary rivalry with Kenny Omega that culminated in a showdown in the Tokyo Dome at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 the following year.

This bout helped motivate and inspire Tony Khan to create All Elite Wrestling in 2019, with Jericho becoming his key free-agent signing at the company's inception.

Jericho made history yet again by becoming the inaugural AEW World Champion and arguably the biggest star in the company's history.

After a six-year run with the promotion, recent reports and rumors indicate he is set to return to WWE in 2026. Jericho has to be one of the most influential figures in wrestling over the past three decades.

