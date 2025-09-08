Wrestling On FanNation

Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Tried To Re-Sign Him To WWE Before AEW Debut

The American Dragon almost didn't make it to AEW

Joe Baiamonte

Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson's AEW debut is one of the most seminal moments in company history. But it almost didn't happen.

The American Dragon has become one of the most vital parts of All Elite Wrestling, both on and off screen, putting on many of the most memorable matches AEW fans have witnessed while also helping out significantly in a variety of roles behind the scenes.

Bryan Danielson Hadn't Signed His AEW Contract Days Before All Out 2021

Bryan Danielson
Lee South-All Elite Wrestling

The Artist Formerly Known as Daniel Bryan would turn up at All Out 2021 in Chicago, on the same night Adam Cole also debuted and CM Punk wrestled his first AEW match. But only a few days before the show, the former AEW Champion still hadn't put pen to paper on an official deal with Tony Khan and co.

And Vince McMahon and WWE sensed an opportunity.

In an interview with Nick Stav, Danielson reflected on his debut four years ago and revealed the moves McMahon and WWE made to try and re-sign him after he had left the company earlier that year.

“I hadn’t actually signed my contract until two or three days before that. ‘Always the plan,’ was Tony (Khan) thinking it? Did he have it in the back of his mind? I want to say Adam Cole didn’t sign until that day. Maybe he agreed to come, but you never know what’s going to happen.

"When WWE found out I hadn’t signed yet, they said, ‘Is there anything we can do?’ I called Vince (McMahon) in early August because I was going back and forth. I called Vince in early August and let him know, ‘I made my decision. I’m going to do this.’

"He called me one time in the meantime and said, ‘What if we offered you this instead.’ I hadn’t signed my contract yet, it was maybe five days before the pay-per-view, and he called me. I told him, ‘Sir, I already agreed to this thing. If I were to go back on this, I feel you have a decent amount of respect for me. One of the things you respect me for is that I honor my word.’ It was a great conversation. He said, ‘Damnit, you’re right.'”

Danielson Is Now Behind The Commentary Desk In AEW

Having wrestled what may have been the final match of his generational career against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream in October of 2024, Danielson has been manning the commentary desk recently, with Tony Khan confirming that it is now The American Dragon's full-time on-screen role.

Danielson finished up with WWE in 2021, losing to Roman Reigns in his final match with the company, having also come up short against The Original Tribal Chief in a triple threat match involving Edge for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37.

(H/T Fightful for the transcriptions)

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

AEW Star Wardlow Suffers Devastating Injury Setback

AJ Lee Breaks Silence On Return In Message Ahead Of WWE Raw

Update On AJ Styles And WWE As Son Echoes Creative Booking Complaints (Exclusive)

Dakota Kai Opens Up On Her Wrestling Future After WWE Release

Published
Joe Baiamonte
JOE BAIAMONTE

Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025. Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley. He has a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.