Bryan Danielson Reveals Vince McMahon Tried To Re-Sign Him To WWE Before AEW Debut
Bryan Danielson's AEW debut is one of the most seminal moments in company history. But it almost didn't happen.
The American Dragon has become one of the most vital parts of All Elite Wrestling, both on and off screen, putting on many of the most memorable matches AEW fans have witnessed while also helping out significantly in a variety of roles behind the scenes.
Bryan Danielson Hadn't Signed His AEW Contract Days Before All Out 2021
The Artist Formerly Known as Daniel Bryan would turn up at All Out 2021 in Chicago, on the same night Adam Cole also debuted and CM Punk wrestled his first AEW match. But only a few days before the show, the former AEW Champion still hadn't put pen to paper on an official deal with Tony Khan and co.
And Vince McMahon and WWE sensed an opportunity.
In an interview with Nick Stav, Danielson reflected on his debut four years ago and revealed the moves McMahon and WWE made to try and re-sign him after he had left the company earlier that year.
“I hadn’t actually signed my contract until two or three days before that. ‘Always the plan,’ was Tony (Khan) thinking it? Did he have it in the back of his mind? I want to say Adam Cole didn’t sign until that day. Maybe he agreed to come, but you never know what’s going to happen.
"When WWE found out I hadn’t signed yet, they said, ‘Is there anything we can do?’ I called Vince (McMahon) in early August because I was going back and forth. I called Vince in early August and let him know, ‘I made my decision. I’m going to do this.’
"He called me one time in the meantime and said, ‘What if we offered you this instead.’ I hadn’t signed my contract yet, it was maybe five days before the pay-per-view, and he called me. I told him, ‘Sir, I already agreed to this thing. If I were to go back on this, I feel you have a decent amount of respect for me. One of the things you respect me for is that I honor my word.’ It was a great conversation. He said, ‘Damnit, you’re right.'”
Danielson Is Now Behind The Commentary Desk In AEW
Having wrestled what may have been the final match of his generational career against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream in October of 2024, Danielson has been manning the commentary desk recently, with Tony Khan confirming that it is now The American Dragon's full-time on-screen role.
Danielson finished up with WWE in 2021, losing to Roman Reigns in his final match with the company, having also come up short against The Original Tribal Chief in a triple threat match involving Edge for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 37.
(H/T Fightful for the transcriptions)
