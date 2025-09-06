Bryan Danielson's Next Major Career Move Revealed By AEW Boss Tony Khan
The American Dragon is returning to weekly wrestling television, this time in the commentary booth.
After an impassioned performance behind the desk at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London, as well as a few successful guest commentary appearances on Collision, former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will be a full-time member of the Dynamite commentary team starting this Wednesday.
AEW CEO & GM Tony Khan made the official announcement earlier today on his X account. The current regular lineup on commentary features Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. It has not yet been shared how that lineup will change with the new addition of Danielson.
Despite no longer being an in-ring performer these days, Bryan Danielson has remained an active member of the AEW management team behind the scenes. Most recently, he was in Sydney, Australia, promoting AEW's upcoming Grand Slam Australia and House Rules shows in February 2026. Danielson is also a member of the AEW creative team and works closely with Tony Khan.
It remains to be seen if joining the commentary team will open the door for a return to the ring, but it's interesting to note that Nigel McGuinness, Collision commentator and longtime rival of Danielson, has worked a limited match schedule while performing his duties on the broadcast team.
MORE: Latest WWE Commentary Reshuffle Reportedly Ends Wade Barrett's Run On Main Roster
Also, the bad blood between Danielson and Jon Moxley still lingers to the point that Danielson excused himself from commentary right before the Lights Out steel cage match main event at Forbidden Door because the Death Riders were involved.
Last year, Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, formerly Danielson's comrades in the Blackpool Combat Club, turned on him after defending the AEW World Championship against Jack Perry by suffocating him with a plastic bag.
A month later, Moxley would defeat Danielson for the AEW World Championship and ruthlessly attack him to effectively end his career as a full-time wrestler.
In recent weeks, Jon Moxley has seemingly been interested in recruiting Daniel Garcia to join his ranks, someone who idolized Danielson for years, but Danielson ended up recruiting Wheeler Yuta over him to join the Blackpool Combat Club.
Time will tell if Danielson's regular new presence on AEW TV will prompt him to intervene.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
1000 Days Down, Forever To Go: A Detailed Look At Athena's Historic ROH Title Reign
AEW Announces New PPV Streaming Option, Earlier Start Time For All Out
WWE SmackDown Results [9/5/25]: AJ Lee Returns, Brock Lesnar attacks John Cena
AEW Collision Preview (9/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream