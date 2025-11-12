Chris Jericho Makes Daring Claim About Wrestling's "Second Biggest Company"

TNA reported that Bound for Glory had an audience of 7,794 fans. University of Massachusetts Lowell, the venue's owner, pointed out that the number was more like 5,554 sold tickets and 6,137 turnstile scans. Either way, that is seen as a huge success for TNA.

Despite not being the main event of the show, one of the bigger matches from Bound for Glory was the "One Final Table" match for the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships between The Hardys and The Dudleys.

TNA Wrestling has set its new North American attendance record - 7,794 fans in the @TsongasCenter for #TNABoundForGlory! pic.twitter.com/VAEAVtCWpL — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 13, 2025

The two Hall of Fame tag teams would reunite again to talk with Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast. The show would see Jericho offer some incredible praise toward TNA and the audience they drew for the event.

"That crowd looked huge. It looked huge. It was like a WWE-level crowd. The place was packed." Chris Jericho, Talk Is Jericho

Jericho further goes on to compare Bound for Glory to what AEW Dynamite looked like during their stint in the ECW Arena.

"I was watching this and, not saying anything out of school here, but comparing it to watching Dynamite when they were at the ECW Arena, which looked like a Tony Condello taping. Sorry, it did. TNA looked like the second biggest company in the world, and that was amazing. And the presentation was amazing.” Chris Jericho, Talk Is Jericho

It should be noted that the 2300 Arena has a capacity of 2,300 while the Tsongas Center that hosted Bound for Glory has a capacity of 10,003 for wrestling events.

Will Jericho Be Returning To WWE?

Chris Jericho's status with All Elite Wrestling has been unclear ever since he left to take some time off back in April.

Many fans on social media believe that with Jericho offering praise toward both TNA and WWE, while also somewhat putting AEW down for their own attendance, might be an indicator that he could be leaving.

AEW President Tony Khan just a couple of months ago stated that Jericho is always welcome to return to AEW, saying.

"He’s been busy, he’s been doing a lot of things, speaking of somebody who’s really busy with projects, including filming and music, and somebody we have a ton of respect for. Chris Jericho is somebody we’d love to see any time in AEW." Tony Khan, Z100 New York

Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Two Major Names Being Discussed As Stephanie Vaquer's WrestleMania 42 Opponent

Roman Reigns And CM Punk Land Roles In New Disney Movie

Former WWE Superstar Re-Signs With The Company

Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Nikki Bella’s Shocking WWE Raw Turn